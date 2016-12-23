Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Goldcorp Inc. (G-T, GG-N) was removed from BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Top 15 Canadian Large Cap List in reaction to a Dec. 19 rating downgrade.

Its place was filled by CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T).

“We rate CCL shares outperform based on the stock’s valuation, the company's exposure to the fastest growing segments of the global label industry, and the company's solid competitive position as the world’s largest label converter with a global network of plants,” said chief investment strategist Brian Belski.

