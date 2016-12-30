Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Berens upgraded Cempra Inc. (CEMP-Q) to “equalweight” from “underweight.” His target fell to $3 (U.S.) from $5. The analyst average target price is $8.14, according to Bloomberg.
Cempra was cut to “hold” from “strong buy” by WBB Securities analyst Stephen Brozak, who lowered his target to $4 (U.S.) from $40.Report Typo/Error
