Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Bank of Montreal has boosted its price target on Methanex (MX-T) to $53 (U.S.) from $47 as it accounts for large recent methanol price increases "(2017E EPS [earnings per share] about doubles, 2017E EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] rises about 50 per cent). Some may suggest, after MEOH's H2/16 share price rebound, that if methanol prices do not continue rising, MEOH cannot rise more. However, methanol is still rising, methanol demand should outgrow supply in 2017, consensus estimates should increase dramatically, our target price implies a conservative approximately 10 per cent 2017E/18E FCF [free cash flow] yield (8 to 9 per cent seems more reasonable), spot methanol implies a $65 to $70 (U.S.) valuation, and a buyback seems imminent," BMO wrote in a note.Report Typo/Error
Follow @gilllivingstonon Twitter:
- Methanex Corp$59.66+0.77(+1.31%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,256.94+18.11(+0.81%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,420.25+132.66(+0.87%)
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN769.83+7.46(+0.98%)
- Dow Jones Industrials19,881.90+119.30(+0.60%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,432.34+49.22(+0.91%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$11.25-0.14(-1.23%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$8.38-0.10(-1.18%)
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc$14.13+0.10(+0.71%)
- Updated January 3 10:44 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.