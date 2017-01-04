Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Mackie Research is lowering its target price and rating on Knight Therapeutics (GUD-T) after it had a very strong 2016.
"We remind investors GUD was one of our top picks last year as a defensive play during specialty pharma market correction primarily due to its clean balance sheet and cash position," analyst Andre Uddine wrote in a note.
