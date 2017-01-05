Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions:
Canaccord Genuity says Telus Corp. (T-T) is its telecom pick for 2017, and raised its rating and price target for the stock.
Western Canadian-based stocks are likely to do better this year as they were showing strength at the end of 2016, there's less promotional activity in the West, and Internet resellers are less of a factor in Western Canada, the analysts said.Report Typo/Error
