Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Goldman Sachs maintained a "neutral" rating on Macy's (M-N), even after it reported disappointing holiday sales, but cut its price target to $39 (U.S.) from $44.

Analyst Lindsay Drucker Mann wrote to clients saying "weakness in handbags and traditional watches overwhelmed other brighter spots in the business. Beyond the sales update, Macy's updated its restructuring plans, including a $550-million savings initiative for 2017 (including savings from store closures) as well as specifics on store closures."

Report Typo/Error

Follow Gillian Livingston on Twitter: @gilllivingston

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular