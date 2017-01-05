Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Goldman Sachs maintained a "neutral" rating on Macy's (M-N), even after it reported disappointing holiday sales, but cut its price target to $39 (U.S.) from $44.

Analyst Lindsay Drucker Mann wrote to clients saying "weakness in handbags and traditional watches overwhelmed other brighter spots in the business. Beyond the sales update, Macy's updated its restructuring plans, including a $550-million savings initiative for 2017 (including savings from store closures) as well as specifics on store closures."

