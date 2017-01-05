Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Goldman Sachs maintained a "neutral" rating on Macy's (M-N), even after it reported disappointing holiday sales, but cut its price target to $39 (U.S.) from $44.
Analyst Lindsay Drucker Mann wrote to clients saying "weakness in handbags and traditional watches overwhelmed other brighter spots in the business. Beyond the sales update, Macy's updated its restructuring plans, including a $550-million savings initiative for 2017 (including savings from store closures) as well as specifics on store closures."Report Typo/Error
Follow @gilllivingstonon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Composite15,592.32+75.57(+0.49%)
- Dow Jones Industrials19,947.67+5.51(+0.03%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,493.76+16.75(+0.31%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,271.14+0.39(+0.02%)
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite792.55+12.01(+1.54%)
- Macy's Inc$31.15-4.69(-13.09%)
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc$58.27+0.27(+0.47%)
- Mylan NV$38.95-0.68(-1.72%)
- MasterCard Inc$107.93+1.76(+1.66%)
- Twilio Inc$28.08+0.57(+2.07%)
- Western Digital Corp$71.62+1.08(+1.53%)
- Kohls Corp$43.09-8.79(-16.94%)
- Updated January 5 9:56 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.