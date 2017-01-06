Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citi Research resumed coverage of TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T) after it took "actions to simplify its corporate structure, strengthen its balance sheet and grow shareholder dividends by 8 per cent – 10 per cent through 2020."
Citi maintained its "buy" rating on the stock and its price target of $68 a share based on "higher earnings potential from the Columbia Pipeline Group (Columbia) acquisition and full ownership retention in TRP’s Mexican NG pipelines."Report Typo/Error
Follow @gilllivingstonon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Composite15,522.12-64.46(-0.41%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,269.65+0.65(+0.03%)
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN794.23-0.03(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials19,903.46+4.17(+0.02%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,501.63+13.69(+0.25%)
- TransCanada Corp$61.00-0.10(-0.16%)
- Walt Disney Co$108.67+1.29(+1.20%)
- Shake Shack Inc$37.17-2.28(-5.78%)
- NVIDIA Corp$103.11+1.37(+1.35%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$2.55+0.02(+0.79%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$1.94+0.02(+1.31%)
- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd$1.30+0.02(+1.56%)
- Gartner Inc$92.33+1.77(+1.95%)
- CEB Inc$74.850.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 6 10:13 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.