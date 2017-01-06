Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

TransCanada's Keystone pipeline facilities in Hardisty, Alta., Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citi Research resumed coverage of TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T) after it took "actions  to simplify its corporate structure, strengthen its balance sheet and grow shareholder dividends by 8 per cent – 10 per cent through 2020."

Citi maintained its "buy" rating on the stock and its price target of $68 a share based on "higher earnings potential from the Columbia Pipeline Group (Columbia) acquisition and full ownership retention in TRP’s Mexican NG pipelines."

