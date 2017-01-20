Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Expecting its $2.85-billion (U.S.) acquisition by private investment firm Starwood Capital Group to close, Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos downgraded his rating for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (MST.UN-T).
On Thursday, the REIT announced Starwood will pay $16.15 (U.S.) in cash per Milestone Apartments unit. That equates to about $21.47 (Canadian), which represents a premium of 9.2 per cent to the unit’s close of $19.66 on Wednesday.Report Typo/Error
