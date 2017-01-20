Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Expecting its $2.85-billion (U.S.) acquisition by private investment firm Starwood Capital Group to close, Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos downgraded his rating for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (MST.UN-T).

On Thursday, the REIT announced Starwood will pay $16.15 (U.S.) in cash per Milestone Apartments unit. That equates to about $21.47 (Canadian), which represents a premium of 9.2 per cent to the unit’s close of $19.66 on Wednesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular