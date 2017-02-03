Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
BCE Inc. (BCE-T, BCE-N) faces several headwinds in 2017, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Avandida Galappatthige.
Despite reporting fourth-quarter earnings that met his expectations, Mr. Galappatthige downgraded his rating for the stock to “hold” from “buy.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Bce Inc$44.17+0.02(+0.05%)
- Bce Inc$57.56+0.12(+0.21%)
- OceanaGold Corp$4.31-0.04(-0.92%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$40.44+0.12(+0.30%)
- Goldcorp Inc$21.15-0.21(-0.98%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$11.65+0.07(+0.60%)
- Silver Wheaton Corp$28.79-0.12(-0.42%)
- New Gold Inc$3.75-0.01(-0.27%)
- ARC Resources Ltd$20.17+0.02(+0.10%)
- B2Gold Corp$4.00-0.03(-0.74%)
- Silver Standard Resources Inc$14.300.00(0.00%)
- Alamos Gold Inc$10.59+0.15(+1.44%)
- Tricon Capital Group Inc$9.80+0.05(+0.51%)
- Superior Plus Corp$12.62-0.02(-0.16%)
- Richmont Mines Inc$11.98-0.02(-0.17%)
- Klondex Mines Ltd$6.78+0.03(+0.44%)
- Genpact Ltd$24.55+0.05(+0.20%)
- Delphi Energy Corp$1.53+0.02(+1.32%)
- Interfor Corp$14.060.00(0.00%)
- Hecla Mining Co$6.47-0.01(-0.15%)
- Torex Gold Resources Inc$29.65+0.04(+0.14%)
- Roxgold Inc$1.57+0.01(+0.64%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$24.89-0.51(-2.01%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$20.42-0.01(-0.05%)
- Open Text Corp$34.66+1.36(+4.07%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$24.48-0.20(-0.81%)
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd$63.18-0.21(-0.33%)
- Amazon.com Inc$805.20-34.75(-4.14%)
- Lululemon Athletica Inc$65.51-1.01(-1.52%)
- Atacama Pacific Gold Corp$0.380.00(0.00%)
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corp$42.69+0.98(+2.36%)
- Updated February 3 9:30 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.