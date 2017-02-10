Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Capping a “good year overall,” Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N, BAM.A-T) had a “strong fourth-quarter,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Neil Downey.

Though his thesis for the stock remains intact, Mr. Downey lowered his rating to “outperform” from “top pick” based on recent share price appreciation.

