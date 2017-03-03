Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) is “well set up” to reap the rewards of stronger growth in the United States, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic.
On Thursday, TD reported U.S. personal and commercial banking (P&C) earnings, excluding TD Ameritrade, of $689-million, exceeding Mr. Mihelic’s projection of $667-million.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$69.36+0.38(+0.55%)
- Canadian Western Bank$31.44+0.74(+2.41%)
- Snc-Lavalin Group Inc$54.50-0.26(-0.47%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$41.24+0.74(+1.83%)
- Expedia Inc$120.04+1.12(+0.94%)
- Updated March 3 10:20 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.