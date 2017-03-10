Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Calling Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s (CNQ-T, CNQ-N) $12.74-billion acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands Project holdings from Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Marathon Oil Corp. “very positive” for the company, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Randy Ollenberger increased his target price for the stock.
“We estimate that the assets will boost cash flow by roughly $2.4-billion and increase free cash flow by $1.8-billion,” said Mr. Ollenberger. “In our view, Canadian Natural provides a unique and compelling investment opportunity that compares very favourably with other oil and gas investments such as shale oil.”
“Canadian Natural Resources is nearing a significant inflection point in its ability to generate free cash flow. The completion of expansions to its Horizon oil sands facility should translate to a material increase in cash flow and decline in capital spending that should allow the company to both grow its dividend and generate meaningful organic production growth.”
