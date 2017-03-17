Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After Thursday’s announcement that it would be buying Calgary’s Unconventional Gas Resources for $229.6-million in shares and the assumption of $47-million in debt, Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. (PPY-T) was downgraded to a “hold” rating by Desjardins Capital Markets, from “buy.”
