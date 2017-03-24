Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing a “disproportionately large pullback in its shares and relative value,” TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, CVE-N).
Moving it to “buy” from “hold,” Mr. Hulshof called the energy company a “chronic underperformer” in the year to date, creating a “compelling” entry point for investors.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Cenovus Energy Inc$16.99+0.20(+1.19%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$12.70+0.12(+0.95%)
- MEG Energy Corp$6.18-0.16(-2.52%)
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc$31.10-0.54(-1.71%)
- Adobe Systems Inc$128.54+1.67(+1.31%)
- Nevsun Resources Ltd$3.41+0.10(+2.87%)
- Nevsun Resources Ltd$2.54+0.07(+2.83%)
- Apple Inc$141.52+0.60(+0.43%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$1.450.00(0.00%)
- Under Armour Inc$19.55+0.57(+3.00%)
- Updated March 24 10:53 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.