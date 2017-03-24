Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing a “disproportionately large pullback in its shares and relative value,” TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, CVE-N).
Moving it to “buy” from “hold,” Mr. Hulshof called the energy company a “chronic underperformer” in the year to date, creating a “compelling” entry point for investors.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Cenovus Energy Inc$16.96+0.17(+1.01%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$12.69+0.11(+0.87%)
- MEG Energy Corp$6.26-0.08(-1.26%)
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc$30.66-0.98(-3.10%)
- Adobe Systems Inc$127.98+1.11(+0.87%)
- Nevsun Resources Ltd$3.42+0.11(+3.32%)
- Nevsun Resources Ltd$2.56+0.09(+3.44%)
- Apple Inc$141.55+0.63(+0.45%)
- Pengrowth Energy Corp$1.48+0.03(+2.07%)
- Under Armour Inc$19.54+0.56(+2.95%)
- Updated March 24 9:38 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.