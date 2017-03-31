Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM-T, CM-N) acquisition of PrivateBancorp Inc. “fulfills a strategic priority for the bank, improves earnings diversification and creates another avenue for growth,” said Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stodgill.Report Typo/Error
- Apple Inc$143.88-0.05(-0.03%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$86.20+0.89(+1.04%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$114.59+0.81(+0.71%)
- Dollarama Inc$109.71-1.17(-1.06%)
- Atlantic Gold Corp$1.20-0.01(-0.83%)
- Trilogy Energy Corp$4.72+0.02(+0.43%)
- Extendicare Inc$10.04-0.43(-4.11%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$22.84-0.47(-2.02%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$17.17-0.33(-1.89%)
- Fiera Capital Corp$13.67+0.37(+2.78%)
- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc$17.59+0.03(+0.17%)
- Guardian Capital Group Ltd$25.57+0.09(+0.35%)
- Sprott Inc$2.23-0.01(-0.45%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$6.82+0.30(+4.60%)
- Vale SA$9.31-0.23(-2.38%)
- Alcoa Corp$33.75+0.26(+0.78%)
- Lucara Diamond Corp$3.020.00(0.00%)
- Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd$5.52-0.08(-1.43%)
- TransCanada Corp$61.72+0.45(+0.73%)
- Enbridge Inc$55.52+0.47(+0.85%)
