Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he is a “big fan” of Cenovus Inc.’s (CVE-T, CVE-N) decision to consolidate its Foster Creek Christina Lake position, Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard is not as “keen” on its move to “dive head first” into the Deep Basin.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Cenovus Energy Inc$15.12+0.03(+0.20%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$11.31+0.02(+0.22%)
- ConocoPhillips$49.58-0.23(-0.47%)
- Corus Entertainment Inc$12.83+0.14(+1.10%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.74-0.17(-2.88%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.910.00(0.00%)
- Centric Health Corp$0.69+0.02(+2.99%)
- Tesla Inc$298.78+0.08(+0.03%)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc$72.35+0.92(+1.29%)
- Constellation Brands Inc$173.24+1.47(+0.86%)
- Costco Wholesale Corp$169.89-0.13(-0.08%)
- Updated April 7 9:52 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.