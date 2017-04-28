Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Expecting generic drug reimbursement prices to decline by almost 35 per cent in Quebec by the end of the year, Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett downgraded his rating for Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. (PJC.A-T).
Expecting the company's Pro Doc generic manufacturing business to struggle going forward, Mr. Howlett dropped the Varennes, Que.-based company to "sell" from "hold."
