Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) is currently in the “relatively early stages of a long-term secular growth opportunity,” according to Industrial Alliance analyst Blair Abernethy.

Though he expects the Kanata-based provider of cloud-based subscription software to be able to continue to grow recurring revenues at 20 per cent or more for at least the next three years, Mr. Abernethy downgraded his rating for the stock to “hold” from “buy” under the belief it is currently “fairly” valued.

