Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) is currently in the “relatively early stages of a long-term secular growth opportunity,” according to Industrial Alliance analyst Blair Abernethy.

Though he expects the Kanata-based provider of cloud-based subscription software to be able to continue to grow recurring revenues at 20 per cent or more for at least the next three years, Mr. Abernethy downgraded his rating for the stock to “hold” from “buy” under the belief it is currently “fairly” valued.

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

