Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Near-term earnings per share catalysts for Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T) have been exhausted, according to Scotia Capital analyst Sumit Malhotra.

He’s “moving to the sidelines” on the stock following a “strong run,” downgrading his rating to “sector perform” from “sector outperform.”

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

