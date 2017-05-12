Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Near-term earnings per share catalysts for Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T) have been exhausted, according to Scotia Capital analyst Sumit Malhotra.
He's "moving to the sidelines" on the stock following a "strong run," downgrading his rating to "sector perform" from "sector outperform."
