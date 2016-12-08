Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.



Lumenpulse Inc. (LMP-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $56.3-million compared to $37.4-million for the same period last year.



Analysts were expecting revenue of $40.1-million.

Net income decreased to $2-million from $2.6-million year-over-year.



