Canexus Corp. (CUS-T) says its board has appointed David Collyer as chair, "following the untimely passing of former board chair Hugh Fergusson.”

Mr. Collyer was most recently CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers from 2008 until 2014.

