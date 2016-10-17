Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL-T) says its board has granted a temporary 30-day medical leave of absence to president and CEO Ron Bachmeier.

"During the leave Mr. Bachmeier will undertake exploratory tests and address possible treatment options for a recently diagnosed benign tumour,” the company said. It hasn’t appointed an interim president and CEO.

