Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. (TCM-T) says it has obtained "overwhelming shareholder approval” for the takeover of the company by Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T).Report Typo/Error
