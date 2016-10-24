Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) says the province of B.C. has agreed pay it $14-million in compensation for the partial tenure extinguishment from the Maa'nulth First Nations Final Agreement Act that came into effect April 1, 2011.

