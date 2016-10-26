Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Ballard Power Systems (BLDP; BLD-T) said third-quarter revenue increased 29 per cent to $20.6-million (U.S.), primarily from growth in its Heavy Duty Motive product shipments and the addition of Portable Power.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN785.680.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,870.630.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.170.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.920.00(0.00%)
- Capstone Mining Corp$0.790.00(0.00%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$2.580.00(0.00%)
- Osisko Mining Corp$3.050.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 25 9:07 AM -4GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.