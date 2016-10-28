Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

TransForce Inc. (TFI-T) is buying the North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO-N) for $558-million (U.S.)

"The acquisition represents an important expansion of TransForce's truckload and logistics services across North America," the company said.

