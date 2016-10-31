Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.



Sports equipment maker Performance Sports Group Ltd. ‎(PSG-T; PSG-N), the owner of Bauer and Easton sports gear, confirmed Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada and the U.S. after completing its strategic review and failing to file its 2016 financial statements by Oct. 28.

