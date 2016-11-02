Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) said third-quarter revenue increased 12.5 per cent to $160.8-million compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales grew 7.7 per cent.Report Typo/Error
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN783.45+3.89(+0.50%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,747.47-30.85(-0.21%)
- Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc$29.55+1.51(+5.39%)
- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc$3.92-0.11(-2.73%)
- Horizon North Logistics Inc$1.74-0.09(-4.92%)
- Canopy Growth Corp$7.18+0.18(+2.57%)
- Aecon Group Inc$14.93-2.18(-12.74%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$5.92-0.05(-0.84%)
- Black Diamond Group Ltd$4.34-0.06(-1.36%)
- Gibson Energy Inc$16.61+0.04(+0.24%)
- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd$5.91-0.42(-6.64%)
- GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc$14.80+0.77(+5.49%)
- Sandvine Corp$2.93+0.03(+1.03%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$2.05-0.08(-3.76%)
- Torstar Corp$1.58-0.03(-1.86%)
- Updated November 2 9:39 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.