Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.



Canyon Services Group Inc. (FRC-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $62.3-million down from $111.3-million a year ago.



Its loss was $16.8-million or 20 cents per share, compared to a loss of $20.9-million or 30 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $44.5-million and a loss of 13 cents in the most recent quarter.



AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $753.2-million as compared to revenue of $781.2-million a year earlier.



Analysts were expecting revenues of $753.2-million in the most recent quarter.



Its net loss attributable to shareholders was $32.6-million or $1.19 per share compared to net profit to $11.7-million or 48 cents per share a year earlier.





Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T) reported third-quarter net income of $98-million or $1.07 earnings per share, compared to net income of $90-million or 96 cents a year ago.



Analysts were expecting earnings of 74 cents per share.



The loss ratio for the quarter was 25 per cent as a percentage of premiums earned, compared to 21 per cent in the prior quarter, the company said.



The company said its number of delinquencies outstanding was 2,027, an increase of 312 delinquencies from a year ago.



Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) reported funds from operations of $61.4-million or 41 cents in the third quarter, compared to $55.2-million or 39 cents a year ago.



Revenue was $148.9-million in the quarter, up from $140.3-million a year ago.

