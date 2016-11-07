Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A Cargojet plane. (Larry MacDougal for The Globe and Mail)
A Cargojet plane. (Larry MacDougal for The Globe and Mail)

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI-T) reported revenues of $49-million for the third quarter ended Sept. 24, an 18.3-per-cent increase over the same period last year. 

The increase was due to the addition of 20 stores in the last 12 months as well as same-store sales growth of 9.1-per-cent, the company said.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog