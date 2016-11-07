Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI-T) reported revenues of $49-million for the third quarter ended Sept. 24, an 18.3-per-cent increase over the same period last year.

The increase was due to the addition of 20 stores in the last 12 months as well as same-store sales growth of 9.1-per-cent, the company said.

Report Typo/Error