Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) reported third-quarter net earnings of $17-million (U.S.) or 4 cents per share compared to a net loss of $85-million or 22 cents per share for the same period last year.

Revenue was $282.4-million, up from $207.6-million a year ago, driven by higher realized gold prices and higher sales volume.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $293-million and a profit of a penny per share.

