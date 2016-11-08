Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Dipsy, Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa and Po are returning to the small screen. DHX Media of Halifax has signed a deal to produce 60 new episodes of Teletubbies for broadcast in the U.K. We speak with DHX Media CEO, Michael Donovan, about the importance of Teletubbies and what's been driving the company's stock higher over the past 12 months. (BNN Video)

Brenda Bouw

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) reported third-quarter net earnings of $17-million (U.S.) or 4 cents per share compared to a net loss of $85-million or 22 cents per share for the same period last year.
Revenue was $282.4-million, up from $207.6-million a year ago, driven by higher realized gold prices and higher sales volume.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $293-million and a profit of a penny per share. 
