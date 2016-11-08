Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Iamgold
Corp. (IMG-T) reported third-quarter net earnings
of $17-million (U.S.) or 4 cents per share compared to a net loss of $85-million or 22
cents per share for the same period last year.
Revenue was $282.4-million, up from $207.6-million a year ago, driven by higher realized gold prices and higher sales volume.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $293-million and a profit of a penny per share.
**
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN757.870.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,652.450.00(0.00%)
- IAMGOLD Corp$5.310.00(0.00%)
- TWC Enterprises Ltd$10.300.00(0.00%)
- Senvest Capital Inc$149.990.00(0.00%)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd$9.060.00(0.00%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$6.910.00(0.00%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$9.240.00(0.00%)
- Absolute Software Corp$6.240.00(0.00%)
- BTB Real Estate Investment Trust$4.410.00(0.00%)
- Trilogy Energy Corp$6.780.00(0.00%)
- Ensign Energy Services Inc$7.870.00(0.00%)
- Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc$9.030.00(0.00%)
- DHX Media Ltd$6.630.00(0.00%)
- DHX Media Ltd$6.660.00(0.00%)
- DHX Media Ltd$4.950.00(0.00%)
- TORC Oil & Gas Ltd$7.580.00(0.00%)
- Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd$3.130.00(0.00%)
- Computer Modelling Group Ltd$9.660.00(0.00%)
- Updated November 7 8:43 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.