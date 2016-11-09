Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $216.9-million, up from $205.7-million a year earlier.

"Revenue growth was driven by continued double-digit growth in the general merchandise business, and growth in the core book business enhanced by the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the company said.

