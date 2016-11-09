Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An Indigo Books and Music store is seen on Sainte Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, February 8, 2011. The book retailer's stock may stand to benefit from a potential winter market rally. (SHAUN BEST/REUTERS)
Brenda Bouw

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $216.9-million, up from $205.7-million a year earlier.

"Revenue growth was driven by continued double-digit growth in the general merchandise business, and growth in the core book business enhanced by the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the company said.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

