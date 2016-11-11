Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.



Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $308.3-million compared to $364.4-million for the same period in 2015.

"The primary reasons for the decrease were lower sales volume and pricing in the International segment and lower prices for sulphur and sulphuric acid," the company said.

Report Typo/Error