Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) says third-quarter revenue was $230.3-million compared to $221.4-million for the same period in 2015.

Funds from operations came in at $53.5-million compared to $39.8-million for the same period in 2015, a 34-per cent increase year-over-year.

