Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) is raising $100-million in a financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc.

