Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) is raising $100-million in a financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.
It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN747.160.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,756.100.00(0.00%)
- Premium Brands Holdings Corp$65.000.00(0.00%)
- Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc$1.170.00(0.00%)
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc$2.750.00(0.00%)
- Pershing Gold Corp$4.020.00(0.00%)
- TIO Networks Corp$2.300.00(0.00%)
- Updated November 15 8:35 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.