Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) says founder Roland Mullen is considering estate planning initiatives that could see him sell up two million of his approximately seven million shares of the company over the next 12 months "subject to several factors including market conditions."Report Typo/Error
