Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Rail cars are shown at a coal-burning TransAlta plant, near Centralia, Wash, in this file photo. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)
Rail cars are shown at a coal-burning TransAlta plant, near Centralia, Wash, in this file photo. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
 

New Flyer Industries Inc. (NFI-T) says the London Transit Commission has awarded it a contract for 28 of its Xcelsior buses.

The 28 buses will be used to replace an older fleet of New Flyer buses that have "reached the end of their useful lifespan," the company said.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog