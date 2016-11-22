Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
New Flyer Industries Inc. (NFI-T) says the London Transit Commission has awarded it a contract for 28 of its Xcelsior buses.
The 28 buses will be used to replace an
older fleet of New Flyer buses that have "reached the end of their useful
lifespan," the company said.
