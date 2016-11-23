Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A pair of pumpjacks pump oil from an old well on a farmer's frozen field in a Pembina oil field near Pigeon Lake, Alta. (Norm Betts/Bloomberg)
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T; BTE-N) says it's buying heavy oil assets in the Peace River area of northern Alberta for $65-million.

"The assets are located immediately adjacent to our existing Peace River lands, add approximately 3,000 boe/d [barrels of oil equivalent per day] of production and more than double our land base in the area," the company said. 

