Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) says it plans to make a takeover offer for Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY-T).

"Readers should note that Total has not yet commenced the offer and should carefully review the cautionary statements," the company said in a release.

