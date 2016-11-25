Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Amaya Inc. (AYA-T) filed an updated early warning report related to its holdings in NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX-X).

Amaya said it had beneficial ownership of a principal amount of $9-million convertible debentures of NYX bearing interest at 6 per cent per annum and convertible at any time into ordinary shares of NYX. Payment of the outstanding amount of the 2014 debentures was due and payable on Nov. 17, 2016, the company said in a release.

