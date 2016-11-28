Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC-T) is buying MedCann GmbH Pharma and Nutraceuticals (MedCann), a German-based pharmaceutical distributor.

"Germany has begun a process of enabling medical access to cannabis and through a policy that recognized Canopy as the first legal supply source from North America," stated CEO Bruce Linton in a release.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog