Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC-T) is buying MedCann GmbH Pharma and Nutraceuticals (MedCann), a German-based pharmaceutical distributor.

"Germany has begun a process of enabling medical access to cannabis and through a policy that recognized Canopy as the first legal supply source from North America," stated CEO Bruce Linton in a release.

