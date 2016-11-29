Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. (HLP.UN-T) ) is buying a portfolio of three memory care communities for $44.3-million (U.S.).
In connection with the acquisition, Mainstreet entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, and CIBC Capital Markets to sell, on a bought deal basis, $45-million of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.Report Typo/Error
