Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. (HLP.UN-T) ) is buying a portfolio of three memory care communities for $44.3-million (U.S.).

In connection with the acquisition, Mainstreet entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, and CIBC Capital Markets to sell, on a bought deal basis, $45-million of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

