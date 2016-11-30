Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Maple Leaf Green World (MGW-X) says Matt Berger, also known as Bubba Kush, has joined the company as chief grower for its Nevada marijuana project.
"Bubba will be personally overseeing the cultivation process at our Nevada site, and he will also be growing some of his most prized genetics for the company," Maple Leaf said in a release.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN734.910.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite14,999.810.00(0.00%)
- Maple Leaf Green World Inc$0.660.00(0.00%)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc$2.650.00(0.00%)
- New Flyer Industries Inc$42.400.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.550.00(0.00%)
- Uni Select Inc$30.390.00(0.00%)
- MTY Food Group Inc$49.990.00(0.00%)
- Pivot Technology Solutions Inc$0.420.00(0.00%)
- Symbility Solutions Inc$0.560.00(0.00%)
- Updated November 29 3:49 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.