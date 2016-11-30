Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.





Maple Leaf Green World (MGW-X) says Matt Berger, also known as Bubba Kush, has joined the company as chief grower for its Nevada marijuana project.

"Bubba will be personally overseeing the cultivation process at our Nevada site, and he will also be growing some of his most prized genetics for the company," Maple Leaf said in a release.

