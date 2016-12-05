Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.





Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC-T) says it plan to raise $60-million in a bought deal financing.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities and Dundee Capital Partners to buy 5.7 million shares at $10.60 each.

