Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC-T) says it plan to raise $60-million in a bought deal financing.
It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities and Dundee Capital Partners to buy 5.7 million shares at $10.60 each.Report Typo/Error
