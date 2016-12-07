Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) is raising $70-million in a convertible debenture bought deal.
The offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets.Report Typo/Error
