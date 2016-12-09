Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sandvine Inc. (SVC-T) says it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be about $27-million.

That compares to revenue of $35-million in the fourth quarter of last year.

"We are in a market that has seen major network equipment vendors impacted by slowing product revenues from communications service providers," stated CEO Dave Caputo. "This has been most pronounced for us in the cable market where our customer base has experienced consolidation and management turnover, resulting in the value of orders in that market declining by approximately 60 per cent during the year. We also continue to see extended sales cycles with larger orders in general."

