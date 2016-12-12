Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
OceanaGold Corp. (ASX-T) says its 2017 production and cost guidance reflects a 35-per-cent increase in gold production and 15-per-cent decrease in costs compared to 2016.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN748.800.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,312.200.00(0.00%)
- Exchange Income Corp$44.760.00(0.00%)
- Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc$17.060.00(0.00%)
- Just Energy Group Inc$7.460.00(0.00%)
- Just Energy Group Inc$5.660.00(0.00%)
- Ithaca Energy Inc$1.460.00(0.00%)
- Delphi Energy Corp$1.390.00(0.00%)
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$1.760.00(0.00%)
- Total Energy Services Inc$13.940.00(0.00%)
- Baytex Energy Corp$6.420.00(0.00%)
- Baytex Energy Corp$4.860.00(0.00%)
- Updated December 9 3:59 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.