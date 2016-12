Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T; PDS-N) has an agreement to swap its Canadian Coil Tubing operations for Essential Energy Services' (ESN-T) service rig business.

In addition to asset swap, Precision will pay Essential $12-million in cash.

